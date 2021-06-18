SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRCY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15. SciSparc has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciSparc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.