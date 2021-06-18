Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

NYSE MGY opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 322,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

