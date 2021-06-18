Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,626 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,251,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.81. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

