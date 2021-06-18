Sei Investments Co. Acquires 52,984 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 147.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 72.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.17. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

