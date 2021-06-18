Sei Investments Co. Acquires 65,379 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,379 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after buying an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,915,000 after purchasing an additional 180,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

