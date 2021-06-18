Sei Investments Co. Buys 181,801 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 415.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,801 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

