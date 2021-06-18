Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,598 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Paylocity worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $180.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.