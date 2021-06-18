Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 243.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

NYSE:J opened at $133.81 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

