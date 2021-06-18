Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 58,628 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.39% of InMode worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,152 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of InMode by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of InMode by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $95.06.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

