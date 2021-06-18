Sei Investments Co. Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of CF Industries worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.