Sei Investments Co. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Brunswick worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Brunswick by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after buying an additional 150,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.08. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

