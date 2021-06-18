Sei Investments Co. Has $9.18 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Balchem worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

