Sei Investments Co. Has $9.32 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,851,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after buying an additional 542,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $34.49 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

