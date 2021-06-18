Sei Investments Co. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,270 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Cree worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 121,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,038 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,138 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.