Sei Investments Co. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of KBR worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

