Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.52% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

