Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,715 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $537.54 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.17 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.