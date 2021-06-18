Sei Investments Co. Purchases 654 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

