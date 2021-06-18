Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $6,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $8,019,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $1,897,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

