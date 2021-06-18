Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,005 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

BJ stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,663 shares of company stock worth $4,155,211. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

