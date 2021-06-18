Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,675 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 87,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 127,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,466,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

D stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

