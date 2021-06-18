Sei Investments Co. Sells 232,278 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Equity Commonwealth worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 396.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.