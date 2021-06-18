Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,369 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,369 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.82% of Kraton worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

