Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,998 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Rent-A-Center worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $10,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

