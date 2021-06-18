Sei Investments Co. Sells 48,465 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of United Community Banks worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

UCBI opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

