Sei Investments Co. Sells 641 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of STERIS worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of STE opened at $200.28 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

