Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,049 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of RH worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH opened at $656.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 52 week low of $242.21 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

