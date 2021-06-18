Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Radian Group worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,695 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.41 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

