Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,307 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

