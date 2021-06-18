SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.10. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 495,921 shares trading hands.

SLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile (NYSE:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

