Semux Price Hits $0.0322 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 68% against the US dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $409,509.10 and approximately $14.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012472 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016104 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

