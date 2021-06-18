Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $220,620.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $220,620.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

