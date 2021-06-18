Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and $654.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00045165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007396 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

