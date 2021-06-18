Serum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.56 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Serum has a market cap of $189.41 million and $41.56 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00010673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00735283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083006 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

