Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,675.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $407,894.17 and approximately $19,675.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sessia has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

