Shadows Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $570,530.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $570,530.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00729035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083020 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.