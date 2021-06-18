Shard (SHARD) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $8.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shard has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

