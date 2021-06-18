Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.26. Sharp shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 7,146 shares.

SHCAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

