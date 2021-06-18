SHIBA INU (SHIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and $558.32 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00136236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00181517 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.38 or 0.00888694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,522.56 or 0.99780090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002886 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

