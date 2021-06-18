SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $108,995.73 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 100.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,353.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.14 or 0.06231840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.08 or 0.01592729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00440768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00146649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.20 or 0.00764292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00446607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00369738 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.