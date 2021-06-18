Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Cap of $38.01 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $40.38 or 0.00112484 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $38.01 million and approximately $657,711.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00135461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00183214 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00879803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.31 or 1.00028684 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,370 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

