Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Expands By 20.0%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AIH opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.91.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

