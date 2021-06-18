Short Interest in Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Grows By 19.0%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.5 days.

Shares of Afterpay stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08. Afterpay has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $124.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

