Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Expands By 19.5%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $14.44 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

