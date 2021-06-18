Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Decreases By 13.6%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDR shares. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

CDR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

