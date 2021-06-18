Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declines By 12.8%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CITIC has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 4.37%.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

