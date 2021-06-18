Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Decreases By 12.9%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 12,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,718,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.