Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rises By 19.5%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 26,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 662,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

