Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Declines By 13.7%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELSE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 2,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,843. Electro-Sensors has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electro-Sensors in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electro-Sensors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

