Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Decreases By 14.6%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,421,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. 2,016,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

